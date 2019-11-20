Trooper Gives a Hoot, Rescues Stunned Owl From Dark Maine Road

After taking the disoriented owl to a nearby fire department, Trooper Sam Tlumac said the owl perked up and took flight when it was brought back outside

Maine state police trooper rescues owl 11152019
Maine State Police

A Maine state trooper made a wise move in rescuing a jeopardized owl who managed to fly to safety after the assistance.

The Maine State Police says Trooper Sam Tlumac found the disoriented owl on Nov. 15 in the middle of a much-traveled road in Manchester, not far from the state capital of Augusta.

Tlumac took the owl to a nearby fire department and consulted with a warden, who said the bird might've been stunned by a car.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Murder Trial Dec 6

Trial Underway for Child Killing That Led to Reforms

Maine Dec 4

‘Carnaval Maine’: Bringing a Canadian Winter Tradition to Portland

Police said in a Facebook post that Tlumac then "had to bring a person to jail (unrelated to the owl)," but returned to check on the bird and found it doing much better. He then took the owl outside, where it took flight to trees in the area.

Copyright A
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us