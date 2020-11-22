University of Maine to Train Military Veterans in Farming

The University of Maine is launching a program to offer training in food production to military veterans and farmers with disabilities.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension says the program is called "Boot-2-Bushels: Boot Camp for Market Gardeners and Farmers. It is slated to begin in January and will focus on training in small-scale farming for market sales.

The program will take place online through May 24 and include hands-on fieldwork from May to September.

The extension says the program will include training in subjects such as crop planning, safe food handling and pest management.