Young Lawmaker Would Be 1st Openly Gay Maine House Speaker

Since Democrats control the House, it's expected that Rep. Ryan Fecteau will be the next speaker of the House

By David Sharp

Maine House Democrats have selected a lawmaker to succeed House Speaker Sara Gideon who would be the youngest House speaker in the country serving currently and the first openly gay man to serve in the leadership position in Maine.

Rep. Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford was nominated by fellow Democrats to serve as speaker. Since Democrats control the House, it's expected that the 28-year-old will be the next speaker of the House.

Fecteau is expected to be formally elected by the full House when lawmakers convene Dec. 2 at the Augusta Civic Center. He has served three terms including one as assistant majority leader. 

