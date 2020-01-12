Maine

Youth Skill Building Programs Set to Grow in Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say two organizations in the state have been awarded more than $2.3 million to expand skill-building programs for young people.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Labor and is going to LearningWorks in Portland and Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say it's designed to help the groups grow their YouthBuild programs.

The labor department administers funding for YouthBuild, which provides at-risk teenagers and young adults age 16 to 24 with education and skill development opportunities.

