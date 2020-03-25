Local
Maine Expands Access to Physician Assistants Amid Virus Outbreak

Maine Democrats hope the emergency measure reduces regulatory burdens during coronavirus outbreak

A new law in Maine is designed to give patients better access to health care provided by physician assistants.

Maine Democrats say the proposal seeks to better align the laws about physician assistants with today's medical practices and cut down on regulatory burdens.

Democratic Sen. Linda Sanborn of Gorham, who proposed the law change, says access to more care from physician assistants is especially important during the coronavirus outbreak.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills recently signed the changes into law. It was an emergency measure, which means it went into effect right away.

