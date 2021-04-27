Maine's Funtown Splashtown USA to Reopen This Spring

One of New England’s oldest amusement parks will reopen this season after a year off due to the pandemic.

Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco was one of many amusement parks that canceled last season due to the pandemic. The park has been open for more than 60 years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The park will be coming back later this spring, officials said in a statement on Monday. It will be open fewer days in May and June than usual, and summer hours will be more limited, the statement said.

Reopening will also come with new safety requirements, including reservations, face coverings and empty seats on some rides, the park said.