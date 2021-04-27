Local

Maine

Maine's Funtown Splashtown USA to Reopen This Spring

The park has been open for more than 60 years but was closed last year due to the pandemic

Getty Images

One of New England’s oldest amusement parks will reopen this season after a year off due to the pandemic.

Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco was one of many amusement parks that canceled last season due to the pandemic. The park has been open for more than 60 years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The park will be coming back later this spring, officials said in a statement on Monday. It will be open fewer days in May and June than usual, and summer hours will be more limited, the statement said.

Reopening will also come with new safety requirements, including reservations, face coverings and empty seats on some rides, the park said.

More local news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass. High School Students to Return to Classes Full-Time by May 17

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

READ THE LATEST GUIDANCE: Massachusetts' Updated Reopening Plans

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineNew EnglandFuntown Splashtownwaterpark
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us