Maintenance vehicle derails on Red Line in Braintree; shuttle buses brought in

A maintenance vehicle derailed along the Red Line in Braintree, Massachusetts, resulting in shuttle buses temporarily replacing service during Friday's morning commute, the MBTA announced.

The derailment happened near JFK/UMass, the MBTA said just after 5 a.m. on social media. Shuttle buses were being used to replace service between there and Quincy Center.

Riders were also told they could use the Commuter Rail at JFK/UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree for alternate service.

About two hours later, shortly after 7 a.m., the MBTA said train service had resumed along the impacted stretch of the Red Line. The derailed maintenance vehicle has been removed from the tracks, and shuttle buses are being phased out.

No other details were immediately available.