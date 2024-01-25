Major delays on I-95 in Maine after tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashes

A tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashed into the median on Interstate 95 in Waterville, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-95 south in the area of mile marker 131. Significant delays are expected, as the passing lane will remain closed until about 7 or 8 p.m. State police said the potatoes must be off-loaded from the trailer before it can be uprighted and towed.

The driver was not injured in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

Motorists are being urged to find an alternate route if possible.