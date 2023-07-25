Major delays on MBTA Red Line after fire near JFK/UMass Station

The MBTA Red Line was delayed in Boston because of a small fire near a station in Dorchester, the agency said Tuesday.

Tweets from the MBTA initially indicated the delay was over "Fire Department activity" and said the issue near the JFK/UMass stop in Dorchester was causing delays of 25 minutes.

Red Line: Delays of about 25 minutes due to Fire Department activity at JFK/UMass. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 25, 2023

Shuttle serves were brought in between JFK/UMass and North Quincy while trains were stopped for at least 30 minutes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are being phased out and train service has resumed with delays.https://t.co/cN4kjoq1hF — MBTA (@MBTA) July 25, 2023

A T spokesman confirmed in a statement "a small fire adjacent to the third rail near JFK/UMass Station," the cause of which had yet to be determined. Service had resumed, the spokesman said.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.