Major delays on MBTA Red Line after fire near JFK/UMass Station

The MBTA Red Line was delayed in Boston because of a small fire near a station in Dorchester, the agency said Tuesday.
Tweets from the MBTA initially indicated the delay was over "Fire Department activity" and said the issue near the JFK/UMass stop in Dorchester was causing delays of 25 minutes.
Shuttle serves were brought in between JFK/UMass and North Quincy while trains were stopped for at least 30 minutes.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A T spokesman confirmed in a statement "a small fire adjacent to the third rail near JFK/UMass Station," the cause of which had yet to be determined. Service had resumed, the spokesman said.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.