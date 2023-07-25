Local

Boston

Major delays on MBTA Red Line after fire near JFK/UMass Station

A T spokesman confirmed in a statement "a small fire adjacent to the third rail near JFK/UMass Station," the cause of which had yet to be determined

By Asher Klein

The MBTA Red Line was delayed in Boston because of a small fire near a station in Dorchester, the agency said Tuesday.

Tweets from the MBTA initially indicated the delay was over "Fire Department activity" and said the issue near the JFK/UMass stop in Dorchester was causing delays of 25 minutes.

Shuttle serves were brought in between JFK/UMass and North Quincy while trains were stopped for at least 30 minutes.

A T spokesman confirmed in a statement "a small fire adjacent to the third rail near JFK/UMass Station," the cause of which had yet to be determined. Service had resumed, the spokesman said.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

