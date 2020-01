Newburyport/Rockport Line trains may experience significant delays due to disabled Train 104 being assisted by Train 156 south of Salem Station caused by a mechanical issue. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

The agency said a "mechanical issue" involving Train 104 was causing delays of up to 45 minutes.

There was no additional word about the nature of the mechanical issue.