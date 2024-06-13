Major delays reported due to car fire at toll booth in Bedford, NH

Major delays are being reported on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon due to a car on fire at the Bedford toll booth.

State police said around 3:40 p.m. that several lanes are closed on the turnpike southbound at the toll booth due to a vehicle fire.

Drivers are being warned to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. No further details were immediately available.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Several lanes are closed on the F.E Everett Turnpike Southbound at the Bedford tollbooth due to a vehicle fire. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/z7pzvKAWbE — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 13, 2024