Major drought declared across Massachusetts as dry conditions continue

Massachusetts officials declared a major drought across the state on Thursday due to an unprecedented lack of rainfall over the past two months.

“After more than a month of nearly no rain and devastating wildfires, Massachusetts is clearly experiencing significant drought conditions,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “This autumn has felt different for all of us. Climate change is bringing drier weather to our state at times and extreme precipitation at others.

She said the Western, Connecticut River Valley and Southeast regions are at Level 2, meaning significant drought, and elevated the Central and Northeast Regions to Level 3, meaning significant drought. The Cape and Islands remain at Level 0, or normal drought.

Level 2 and 3 require detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies and technical outreach and assistance to affected communities.

Tepper said it is "critical" that residents in these areas practice water conservation methods, especially indoors, and adhere to local requirements to decrease stress on local water systems to ensure that essential needs like drinking water, habitats and fire suppresion can be met.

In the month of October, rainfall across the state mostly fell between 0.25 inch to 1.5 inches with a few areas a little higher. Overall, rainfall is trending well below average for the month of October, with many locations recording their lowest rainfall ever.

And no relief is expected anytime soon. NBC10 Boston meteorologist Sydney Welch said while there's a chance for much-needed rain later Sunday into Monday, the amounts are looking lackluster. The next chance for rain after that arrives next Thursday.

The drought is also keeping the brush fire danger high across the state. On Thursday alone, firefighters were battling brush fires in Saugus, Braintree and other communities. Currently, there are about 47 active wildfires across the state.

“This dry weather pattern is driving a historic fall fire season. In October, Massachusetts experienced 203 brush fires across the state, many in populated areas. The historic average for October is only 15,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Director Dawn Brantley said in a statement. “As drought conditions persist, it can impact the fire service’s ability to fight these fires, so I urge everyone to follow requests related to water and outdoor burning restrictions.”

Due to fire conditions, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has implemented a temporary ban of all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties. Small portable propane grills are still allowed at campgrounds and recreation areas where grilling is permitted.

Here are some recommendations for communities and individuals living and working in Level 3 and Level 2 drought areas:

For Regions in Level 3 – Critical Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use

Follow local water use restrictions

Fix any toilet or faucet leaks immediately

Aggressively reduce indoor water use by taking shorter showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only on a full load

Immediate Steps for Communities:

Provide timely information on the drought and on water conservation tips to local residents and businesses taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Enforce water use restrictions with increasingly stringent penalties

Strongly discourage or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish or enhance water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Prepare to activate emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan

For Regions in Level 2 – Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use and be particularly mindful of indoor water use

Follow local water use restrictions

Immediate Steps for Communities:

Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan

State agencies will continue to closely monitor and assess conditions across the state and work with federal, state and local agencies to prepare additional resources. The state's Drought Management Task Force is also scheduled to meet again on Monday morning.