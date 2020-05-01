Local

Pan-Mass Challenge

Major Mass. Bike-a-Thon Fundraiser for Cancer Research Goes Virtual

The annual fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund will be held virtually in August 2020

By Abby Vervaeke

The Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon that raises money for the Jimmy Fund, is changing the format of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coming together the first weekend of every August is a beloved tradition for thousands of PMC participants," wrote Billy Starr, PMC founder and executive director, in a statement. "While we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down."

The Pan-Mass Challenge is the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s largest single contributor and accounts for 57% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue, according to ride organizers. The Jimmy Fund supports Dana-Farber and raises money for adult and pediatric cancer care and research.

The traditional event includes 12 routes spanning 25 to 192 miles over the first weekend of every August, according to the bike-a-thon's website.

“Reimagined PMC" will include virtual adaptations so that participants can take part in the event from home or their neighborhood, according to ride organizers. Starr says the Pan-Mass Challenge will be releasing more details on the virtual event and fundraising tools for participants in the weeks to come.

