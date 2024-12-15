mbta

Major MBTA bus route changes begin on Sunday

This project's purpose is to improve efficiency and frequency on six bus routes in the areas of East Boston, Chelsea, Somerville, Everett, Malden,  Cambridge, Allston and Brighton.

Generic MBTA Bus Generic
necn

The MBTA is beginning phase 1 of their bus route re-design on Sunday.

This project's purpose is to improve efficiency and frequency on six bus routes in the areas of East Boston, Chelsea, Somerville, Everett, Malden,  Cambridge, Allston and Brighton.

Service will change on the following routes:

  • Route 86
  • Route 104
  • Route 109
  • Route 110
  • Route 116
  • Route 117

Routes 104, 109, 110, and 116 will become "Frequent Bus Routes" expected to arrive every 15 minutes during service hours.

You can find all the information on phase 1 of the project here.

mbta 20 hours ago

New tech aims to make MBTA more user-friendly

mbta Dec 12

‘Stay ahead’: Inside the MBTA’s final track improvement project of 2024

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us