Possible Fetus or Infant Found in Freezer at South Boston Apartment: Officials

Police are investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston Thursday evening, officials say.
The building is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park.
A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," but didn't have more details.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Boston police confirmed officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate the apartment and found what appears to be a fetus or infant.
Homicide detectives have been on scene for hours investigating along with the DA's office.
Boston police strongly urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or people can text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).
Local
More details weren't immediately available. An investigation by the Boston Police Department is active and ongoing.