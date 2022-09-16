Major Street Flooding in Boston's Chinatown Area Due to Massive Water Main Break

A water main break caused considerable street flooding and wreaked havoc for commuters Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston.

The water main break happened in the area of Kneeland Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center. The issue began around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and water was flowing down the streets there for hours on end.

Pictures from the damaged cause by the Massive water main break on Washington st in Chinatown. The sidewalk and street has buckled , debris scattered in the street. Avoid the area , multiple streets are closed. pic.twitter.com/uMjXd5RJkl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2022

Hours after the water main break initially happened, Boston police were still asking drivers to avoid the area due to ongoing roadwork. BPD said online just after 8:30 a.m. that Kneeland Street and Washington Street, Kneeland Street and Knapp Street and Stuart Street from Washington Street to Tremont Street will remain closed as crews continue their work. As of 1 p.m., police have not issued a traffic update online.

PHOTOS: Boston Water Main Break Floods Chinatown

Just before 8 a.m., Boston firefighters said they were still trying to turn the water off. Two of the three lines were off, but one was still gushing water at that time.

The street and sidewalk in the area buckled a bit as a result, which will surely require repairs. The nearby hospital and train station are unaffected, NBC10 Boston is told by officials.

Traffic Advisory: Due to ongoing roadwork in response to a Water Main Break, Kneeland Street and Washinton Street, Kneeland Street and Knapp Street, and Stuart Street from Washington Street to Tremont Street will remain closed. Please seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 16, 2022

Traffic has been diverted for hours Friday morning from several main and side roads in the area, causing chaos for commuters. Meanwhile, several nearby businesses now have flooding in their basements.

"We've been trapped in so many detours," one commuter said. "Here we are trying to get by all this water with my shoes, so it's been a tough morning."

The water main line that broke was a 12 inch pipe dating back to 1904, that was relined in 2000, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. Crews are still working to determine the issue.