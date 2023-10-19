Major track work remains on recently opened MBTA Green Line Extension, GM says

More than half of the track on the MBTA's Green Line Extension requires re-working, the head of the MBTA said Thursday.

The most recent scans of the track "indicate that 50% of the Union branch requires re-gauging and 80%, plus or minus, requires re-gauging on Medford Tufts," MBTA GM Phil Eng said at a news conference.

Narrow tracks have been a consistent problem on the train line into Somerville and Medford, which only opened last year after a $2.3 billion investment.

Gov. Maura Healey shared a statement on the issue as well: “I share the public’s frustration and disappointment at the revelation that senior MBTA officials under the previous administration knew about issues with the Green Line Extension tracks years ago and did not disclose them to our administration or address them on their watch. The people of Massachusetts deserve better. I applaud GM Eng for uncovering this and taking swift action to hold people accountable and demand a work plan from the contractor to fix the narrow gauges on their own dime. The MBTA is committed to fixing this and delivering the service that riders deserve.”

This breaking news story will be updated.