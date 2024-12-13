Major water main break floods Boylston Street in Boston's Back Bay

A major water main break is making a mess of a stretch of Boylston Street in Boston on Friday afternoon.

The water main break was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said on social media at 1:16 p.m. that they were responding to a leak in the street in the vicinity of 364 Boylston St. between Arlington and Berkeley streets.

BWSC crews have responded to a leak in the street in the vicinity of 364 Boylston Street between Arlington and Berkeley Streets. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) December 13, 2024

Aerial images showed heavy flooding, and images shared on social media showed a virtual river of water flowing down the street. A large sinkhole appeared to have formed in the area as a result of the flooding.

Playing news anchor here. Boylston St in Boston is flooding and cracking. Suspected water main break. Inquire for footage. pic.twitter.com/EVYf9F4cFf — Bobby Bacala (@bob_baca3) December 13, 2024

#Boston Water Main Break on Boylston St in Boston. pic.twitter.com/UQy17cZ02u — BostonWells (@WellsBoston) December 13, 2024

The MBTA said the water main break is just outside Arlington Station at the street level, but there is currently no impact on Green Line train service.