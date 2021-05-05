Major Water Main Break Floods South Boston Streets

A major water main break in South Boston caused a mess Wednesday night when a large volume of water tore up the pavement, flowing into the area where Dorchester Street intersects with E. and W. Eighth streets.

A photo sent to NBC10 Boston by a resident shows brown water filling up a bathtub after the water main burst around 6:30 p.m.

The Boston Fire Department responded to investigate and secure affected buildings. At least one basement has 10-12 inches of water inside, according to firefighters.

Boston police, Eversource, Boston Inspectional Services and Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) also responded.

Video from the scene showed water flooding the streets, impacting at least 25 customers in the area.

BWSC crews were excavating to repair a 12-inch main on Dorchester Street.

The fire department said water and power have been turned off in the immediate area while the crews are working.

There are no evacuations or injuries -- just an immense amount of water.

"I was making dinner in my apartment and my roommate yelled at me to come and look outside because the pavement had literally torn itself up and there was water flooding the streets," said Taylor Herrera. "It was a pretty wild thing to see, having water completely just tear up pavement like that."

"There was like water flooding all through the street. And we came out here and it was flooding like all the way down to the end of the road. There was like a huge like pipe that was almost like burst out of the ground over there and like it ripped up the pavement and everything," Corey Thomas said.

Crews will likely be on scene until Thursday afternoon cleaning up all the debris and making repairs. Members from the fire department will remain on scene for safety as services are repaired.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Crews are investigating what caused the pipe to break in the first place, but firefighters believe this is old and aging infrastructure below ground.