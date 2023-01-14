Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding

A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents.

Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center. The water rushed down Heath Street for several hours, shutting down side streets including Round Hill, Mindon and Gay Head streets.

BREAKING UPDATE: @BOSTON_WATER just shut off the water on Heath St. It took about 7 hours to shut down due to the size of the pipe and proximity to nearby hospitals. The force of the water broke up the pavement here: pic.twitter.com/r5zXtq1IAq — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) January 14, 2023

Several basements in the area were flooded with about five feet of water, fire officials said. Gas and electric service was also cut off from several homes in the area due to safety concerns.

The Boston Fire Department deployed a high water rescue vehicle and firefighters in rescue suits to check on residents for evacuation.

The force of the broken water buckled pavement on Heath Street.

A major water main break on Heath st. Parts of Heath st. , Waldron and Minden st. Closed. ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ on scene. pic.twitter.com/nEz8TkvyeO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Boston Fire Chief Pat Nichols said that part of the problem was the sheer size of the water main. It’s so big that it was hard to shut down without affecting other places, including nearby hospitals, like New England Baptist.

He also said the broken water main was affecting water service to people in the larger area.

“It’s so large and pretty close to the hospital areas, so they’re concerned about minimizing or even shutting off the water to the hospitals. It’s such a large main that people across the city -- specifically, I’ve been told, people in Beacon Hill, because this is such a large main,” Nichols said.

Multiple streets are flooded in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, as companies check the basements for water. pic.twitter.com/EiR53QkXlc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

The water main break has buckled parts of Heath st. As it flows thru the Jamaica Plain neighborhood . pic.twitter.com/JFACVdExlH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

We have deployed our High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents for evacuation pic.twitter.com/TFs8D8xZHr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023