Majority of Elementary School Students Return to Classroom Monday in Mass.

The majority of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in Massachusetts are set to return to in-person learning on Monday as part of the plan outlined by the state's Department of Education.

While the state approved waivers for 69 districts that aren't ready to return full-time, and parents may still opt to have their kids learn remotely for the remainder of the school year, everyone else will be returning to classrooms that will have a different look as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In Marshfield, for example, all desks will be set three feet apart. Furniture not deemed essential for the classroom will be removed to allow for the extra space, and tents will be setup outdoors to maximize space.

"You’re looking at square footage of a classroom," Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino told NBC10 Boston last week. "You’re looking at distance seat to seat. Drop off plans before and after school will have to change. We have to include mask breaks."

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education granted Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to determine when full and partial remote schooling would no longer count toward student learning time requirements on March 5.

Under the board's plan, middle school students -- primarily sixth through eighth grade -- will return to the classroom full-time by Wednesday, April 28.

Parents in Boston, saying they felt excluded from the state's decision-making process, held a protest outside the State House Saturday.