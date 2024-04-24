Video of former Patriots star Malcolm Butler's DUI arrest is released

Police body camera footage of the arrest of former New England Patriots star Malcolm Butler has been released.

NBC affiliate WJAR obtained the footage from North Providence, Rhode Island, police. An officer can be heard asking the driver, "Are you Malcolm Butler, the football player?"

Watch below:

Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, was found by a police officer blocking a lane on Mineral Spring Avenue near the ramps to Route 146 in North Providence with his car, a white Mercedes, about 3:22 a.m. on March 16, according to a police report. He later entered a not guilty plea to a DUI charge in a Warwick courtroom.

He was also hit with two violations for allegedly refusing to submit to a chemical test and parking or stopping in an intersection.

An officer who spoke with him noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the police report. He allegedly handed over his license, telling officers that he was on his way back from a music studio in Providence, but refused to take a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Butler, 34, started four seasons for the Patriots, helping them win the 2015 Super Bowl over the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons the following year. But in the Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game where the Patriots struggled to consistently get defensive stops, he played only three special teams snaps, a move that remains a mystery to this day.

He was featured prominently in the Apple TV+ series "The Dynasty," which focused an episode on the still unexplained benching.

The cornerback left the Patriots to sign with the Tennessee Titans that offseason. He returned to the team in 2022 but was released before the start of the season with an injury settlement.

Butler announced his retirement from the NFL earlier the month of his arrest. For his career, he had 17 interceptions in 100 games played.