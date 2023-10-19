Malden

Woman dead in car crash in Malden involving federal vehicle

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which also knocked over two utility poles, Malden's police chief said

By Asher Klein

An apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, left several vehicles damaged and traffic lights and a mailbox knocked over.
An elderly woman was killed in a traffic accident involving a federal vehicle on Thursday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said.

The woman was on foot at the time of the incident, according to Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which also knocked over two utility poles, Cronin said. He didn't offer more details beyond that one of the vehicles belongs to the U.S. government.

There was a large response from first responders at the scene, at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Malden police and firefighters for more information.

First responders at the scene of an apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
First responders at the scene of an apparent car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

