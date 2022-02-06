Mass. Man, 11-Year-Old Son Injured in Rollover Crash

A Massachusetts father was critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Swansea, while his son suffered potential minor injuries, state police said.

Troopers responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to Route 195 eastbound, near mile marker 7.4, where they found a Mercedes-Benz GLS down an embankment, on the wrong side of the guardrail.

According to state police, the sport utility vehicle exited the right edge of road, went down an embankment and rolled over, ejecting the driver. Police are still investigating what caused the car to leave the road.

The 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and then subsequently transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where at last update he was in critical condition.

The man's passenger -- his 11-year-old son -- was wearing a seatbelt, and he was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for potential minor injuries, state police said.

The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.