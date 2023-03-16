Local

murder

Malden Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Have Killer ‘Eliminate' His Wife

Massimo Marenghi was upset that his wife was seeking a restraining order against him, federal prosecutors said

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to trying to pay a contract killer to murder his wife, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The assassin he thought he was hiring, however, was an undercover federal agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, of Malden, pleaded guilty Thursday to a count of murder for hire, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prions, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said. He's set to be sentenced June 8.

Marenghi complained about his wife to a person who later reported the conversation to authorities, authorities said. He was upset that she was seeking a restraining order against him, asked the person for help in killing her.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After learning about the plot, federal agents decided to set up an operation, directing the person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent pretending to be a contract killer.

The agent and Marenghi first met on Jan. 20, 2021, where Marenghi asked for help to “eliminate” the man's problem, showing the agent a photo of his wife and explaining how to bypass cameras at her home, officials said.

At a second meeting, Marenghi allegedly paid $1,500 as a cash deposit for the act, and saying he would provide the rest of a payment once the “demolition job” was finished, authorities said. He also provided her work hours and the “best time for the construction work to start,” according to the release.

Local

fire 15 mins ago

Man Dies in 2nd Maine House Fire a Day After His Home Burns Down

murder 1 hour ago

Malden Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Have Killer ‘Eliminate' His Wife

Marenghi was arrested soon afterward.

This article tagged under:

murderMalden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us