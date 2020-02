Police in Malden, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sophia Palladino was last seen on Feb. 6 in Malden.

She is described as 5'4", approximately 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a maroon jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.