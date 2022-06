Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Malden, Massachusetts.

Peterson Fontaine was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. Sunday, wearing a gray sweater and black pants, Malden police said.

The teen is described as approximately 5'9" tall, and weighing 125 pounds with black eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.