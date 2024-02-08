Malden

Malden police seek missing man

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Authorities said Wednesday that 63-year-old Ian Umansky of Malden was last seen Friday in the Malden Center area.

Umansky is described as being a 5'11, 220-pound white man with a medium build. He is bald with brown eyes, police said.

When he was last seen, Umansky was wearing dark pants, a dark winter hat, work boots and a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-322-1212.

