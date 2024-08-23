Officer's use of force in Malden police shooting was justified, DA finds

A Malden police officer who fired her weapon at an armed man during a reported robbery was justified in her use of force, the Middlesex County District Attorney said in a finding released Friday.

Officer Amanda Grenier fired her weapon at 31-year-old Dominique Matthew Long after police responded to a report of a man allegedly attacking and robbing a woman on Eastern Avenue on May 22. The DA says Long was armed with a knife and fighting with a woman when police arrived.

When officers tried to step in, Long advanced on them with that knife, the DA said.

Officers first used stun guns, but the DA said that did not stop Long, who continued to approach one of the responding officers. At that point a second officer fired her weapon, hitting Long, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Long was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

"Officer Amanda Grenier was reasonable in her belief that there existed imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm to Officer Cameron Selfridge and no other means, except that used, would have prevented such harm," District Attorney Marian Ryan wrote in a media statement.

Long was charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness and assault and battery. Officials say during the incident, he threw a cup at the female victim and punched her in the head before taking her iPad. Long is also accused of threatening a witness with a knife.