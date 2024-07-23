Malden police warn of scam targeting high school students

Police in Malden, Massachusetts, are warning students about a scam.

Students at Malden High School have been receiving emails promising jobs, working from home and $300 a week. But police say this is a scam, and they're warning students being targeted not to fall for it.

The emails appear to be legitimate, as the messages are seemingly sent from Malden school email accounts.

Police say if the students responded to the email, the scammers would ask for personal information, and if they didn't comply, they were sometimes threatened with violence.

"When scammers are going after children and they're using threats of violence, we haven't seen a lot of that," said cybersecurity expert Robert Siciliano, CEO of Protect Now LLC.com. "They've taken it up to another level that parents should be concerned."

It's unclear if the school system was hacked.

The school district and the Malden Police Department have not returned a request for additional details.