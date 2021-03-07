Male Severely Injured in Skiing Accident at Nashoba Valley

One person has been flown to a Boston hospital after suffering severe injuries in a skiing accident at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

According to the Westford Fire Department, the victim, who has only been described as a male, was taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center around 1 p.m. Sunday following the incident at 79 Powers Road.

Westford fire, Ski Patrol and Boston MedFlight responded to the ski area where the victim was trapped under a building.

Westford fire said the victim was extricated and is severely injured.

Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston it was a serious ski accident that happened late this afternoon, and there was a large amount of emergency crews visible on scene.

The incident is being investigated by Westford police.