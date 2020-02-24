Local
Massachusetts

Male Victim Killed in Mattapan Shooting

By Mike Pescaro and Kathryn Sotnik

Police respond to a shooting in Mattapan.
NBC10 Boston

A man is dead after a shooting Monday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Delhi Street and Violet Street.

Police initially said a male victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross later confirmed that the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived on the scene.

Local

mbta 31 mins ago

Delays on MBTA Red Line After Sparks and Smoke Shoot From Train

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Lynn Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

"We're disappointed in certainly in the uptick of violence recently and we're working as hard as we can with members of law enforcement to find the people who did this and hold them accountable," said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Gross added that police were canvassing the neighborhood searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonshootingMattapan
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us