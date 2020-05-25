Local

Maine

Man, 2 Daughters Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Maine Pond

The father and daughters were taken to shore and examined by emergency medical crews but did not need further treatment, the department said.

Getty Images

Passengers are transported in an ambulance from the Holland America Line Inc. Zaandam cruise ship at the Port of Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Two Carnival Corp. ships got conditional approval to dock in Fort Lauderdale according to a county commissioner involved in the process, after several passengers got Covid-19 and four died. Photographer: Carina Mask/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man and his two daughters were rescued Sunday after their boat capsized on Parlin Pond in western Maine.

A person was seen and heard screaming from the shoreline on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., said the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. An off-duty game warden, his wife and a camp owner took a boat out to the teenage girl, who said their boat had capsized and her father and sister were still in the middle of the lake.

The crew found the man and his other teenage daughter in the water and suffering from hypothermia. The father and daughters were taken to shore and examined by emergency medical crews but did not need further treatment, the department said.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Reopening Continues Across New England as New Cases Climb

Memorial Day 2 hours ago

Beaches in Mass. Back Open for Memorial Day

The three had been fishing when the weather worsened and winds increased, officials said. The boat took on water and capsized. The three put on life jackets and tried to swim to shore but only the one girl made it.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineParlin Pond
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us