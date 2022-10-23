Local

Man, 24, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-93 in Wilmington

Massachusetts State Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Rodrigo Rosa

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police lights 13

A 24-year-old man died Friday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, state police said.

State troopers, along with the Wilmington police and fire departments, responded to the motorcycle crash on I-93 northbound at Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle operator, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, died from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The far left and far right lanes of I-93 north were closed for about two hours following the crash, police said. Delays were reported in the area.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately available. Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the fatal crash.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us