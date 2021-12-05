Man, 26, Arrested Nearly Month After Fatal Shooting in Brockton

A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities announced.

Shamallah Jones, 26, was taken into custody by state and local police following an investigation into the Nov. 9 shooting, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police, along with Boston police, located Jones at an address in Boston and he was arrested without incident, Cruz said.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on one count each of murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney who can speak to these charges.

Brockton police were called to the area of 69 Tremont Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. nearly a month ago for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found two victims outside of a Mazda 3 that was parked in the middle of the road.

One victim, identified as 36-year-old Gregory Grantsis, had been shot in the face. He was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:15 a.m., officials said.

The second victim, identified only as a a 38-year-old man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after being shot in the leg and torso. There was no update on his condition.

A third person who was in the car was not injured, officials said.