Man, 28, Critically Wounded in Brockton Shooting

The victim was shot on Prospect Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 28-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot Wednesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said.

Brockton police responded to Prospect Street for a reported shooting around 9 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect, and no other information was provided.

Video from the scene appeared to show a car that had crashed into a telephone pole, suffering front-end damage. It's unclear how that's related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

An investigation is ongoing.

