Stoughton

Man, 31, shot in the leg in Stoughton, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man was shot in the leg in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Stagecoach Road, Stoughton police said, where they found the 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury to the left leg.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting weren't made available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

More Stoughton news

Boston Jul 6

‘Deeply loved' Stoughton student among two killed in shootings after 4th of July in Boston

Stoughton Jun 24

Stoughton police chief ‘disturbed' over family's finding in Sandra Birchmore death

Mar 7

Stoughton wants more state funding to manage migrant arrivals

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us