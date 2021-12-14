Man, 33, Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident in Quincy

A man was injured Tuesday evening in an apparent road rage shooting in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said.

Quincy police were called to the area of Adams Street and Mt. Arrarat Road just before 6:15 p.m. for a report of someone shot. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the assault was allegedly the result of a road rage incident.

No arrests have been made, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.