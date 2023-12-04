Conn. man, 62, killed in I-495 crash in Haverhill, Mass.

A Connecticut man died Friday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled over on Interstate 495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police say troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. and found a man, later identified as 62-year-old David Ziembko, in grave condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ziembko, of New Britain, Conn., was driving his Honda CR-V in the left lane of I-495 south when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the grass median just prior to the Route 97 overpass. Police say the SUV struck a guardrail, causing it to roll over onto its roof.

First responders removed Ziembko from the CR-V and began attempting emergency life-saving measures but Ziembko was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, police said.

Two lanes of I-495 south were closed for about three hours to accommodate the rescue response and crash investigation on scene.

Police are still investigating the facts and circumstances of the fatal crash, including whether Ziembko suffered a medical event prior to driving off the road.