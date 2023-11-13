Man, 86, found dead after fire in Monroe, Maine

An 86-year-old man was killed in a fire over the weekend in Monroe, Maine, according to authorities.

The fire happened at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Clements Road.

The Fire Marshal's Office said they were called to the home because firefighters believed someone inside had died as a result of the fire.

When investigators arrived, they found the remains of Alan Grover, who lived alone, said the Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.