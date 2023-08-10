Man accused in death of infant son pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man from Milo, Maine accused in connection to the death of his infant son pleaded guilty on Monday.

Reginald Melvin pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of his 1-month-old son Sylus Melvin, although he was originally accused of depraved indifference murder, as News Center Maine reports.

That charge was reduced to manslaughter, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The infant died from blunt force trauma on several parts of his body and other injuries.

Melvin is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.