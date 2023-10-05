Waltham

Man accused in fatal Waltham shooting arrested in Florida

The shooting had residents on edge back on May

By Matt Fortin

A 21-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts, murder suspect was arrested in Florida, months after he allegedly shot and killed another man, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Josh Pierre was tracked down in Miramar, Florida, by law enforcement on Sept. 22, and is expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Friday on two charges, including murder, prosecutors said.

Pierre is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Shelson Jules, also of Waltham, in the early morning hours of May 22, 2023. According to prosecutors, Pierre and some others met Jules on Lyman Street, and after some sort of exchange, Pierre allegedly shot Jules and took off.

Authorities identified Pierre as the suspect in the case in July.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pierre was taken into custody without incident.

More Waltham news

antisemitism Sep 20

Art exhibit at Brandeis University reimagines lives cut short by Holocaust

Boston Business Journal Sep 6

Drugmaker's Waltham office to lose 175 in layoffs

This article tagged under:

Waltham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us