Man accused in series of stabbings in Mass. to face judge

A Massachusetts man accused of series of stabbings on the South Shore, and a murder in Connecticut, is set to face a judge Monday.

Jared Ravizza allegedly stabbed four girls at a Braintree movie theater and two workers at a Plymouth McDonald's in May.

Police chased Ravizza down to Sandwich, where he was arrested after he crashed his car.

Ravizza, who's from the Martha's Vineyard town of Chilmark, has been undergoing mental evaluations. He's also been investigated in connection with a deadly stabbing in Deep River, Connecticut.