A Massachusetts man is being held on $25,000 bail as police say he sexually assaulted a woman and held her against her will in a tent for days in a remote part of Fairhaven.

The woman told local police that, over the course of two days, she was assaulted multiple times and that her attacker stole her belongings in an attempt to keep her from leaving, according to a news release from Fairhaven police.

Adam Furtado, 29, whose last known address was in Fairhaven, was arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, kidnapping, intimidation of a witness, unarmed robbery and aggravated rape, police said.

Fairhaven police were called to Taber Street about 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been held against her will in a tent in a wooded area on Tin Can Island near Riverside Cemetery, police said.

She identified her attacker as Furtado, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police. Her exact condition is unclear.

Police were able to locate Furtado nearby in Riverside Cemetery meeting a taxi. He allegedly had some of the victim's clothing, according to police, and was arrested at the scene.

While the case remains under investigation, police said Furtado may face additional charges.

It's unclear when Furtado is due back in court or if he has an attorney.

Tin Can Island is a marshy area along the Acushnet River.