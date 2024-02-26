Man accused of attacking McDonald's employee expected in court Monday

MBTA Transit Police say a 34-year-old man allegedly assaulted a McDonald's employee at South Station over the weekend for touching the lid of his drink.

The man was reportedly so triggered that he punched the employee several times and also used the cash register to assault him.

This all happened on Saturday night, and the McDonald's employee wound up needing medical attention at the scene, while his attacker was arrested.

This is just the latest in a series of similar incidents here at South Station and at other stations across the MBTA.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Just in the last month, MBTA Transit Police have reported two unprovoked assaults, a case of a man pulling a knife on someone, a civil rights violation and a man exposing himself on a bus.

The name of the man arrested for Saturday's assault has not yet been released by T police, but he is expected to be arraigned later on Monday.