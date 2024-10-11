Man accused of attacking teen girl at science museum due in court

A man accused of trying to kidnap a teenage girl at the Boston Museum of Science last weekend is set to appear in court Friday morning.

He allegedly followed her into the museum's bathroom.

The details are quite disturbing. According to police, they have the suspect on camera going into the bathroom. The 15-year-old girl unknowingly went in after, and that's when police say he came up behind her and placed his hand over her mouth.

He was later identified as 24-year-old Yandri Hernandez, of Somerville.

Police say the incident happened last Sunday. After Hernandez put his hand over the girl's mouth, she screamed and ran away. He followed her at first before running away himself.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping of a child, strangulation and assault and battery.

The museum released a statement saying "they are grateful for the efforts of their internal public safety team and local law enforcement for being able to quickly identify Hernandez."

This will be the second time Hernandez goes before a judge. This time it's for a dangerousness hearing, determining if he should be given an opportunity to post bail while he awaits trial.