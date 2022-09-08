Local

Massachusetts

Man Accused of Attacking Woman, Biting Child on Hand

Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office

By Thea DiGiammerino

An East Boston man is accused of attacking a woman and biting a child, prosecutors said Thursday.

Anthony Scarcella, 32, was charged in Chelsea District Court Thursday with assault, assault and battery and assault and battery on a child causing injury, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors allege that Scarcella attacked a woman on Sept. 3. on Highland Street in Revere. The victim reported that he punched her in the mouth and arm and swung at one of her kids, then bit the child on the hand. Police said the woman's mouth was red and her forearm scratched. She and the child were taken to Whidden Hospital.

Scarcella was arrested Wednesday. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

