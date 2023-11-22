Massachusetts

Man accused of drawing swastikas on softball field in Hudson

After investigating, police said they summoned the man to Marlborough District Court to face a vandalism charge for allegedly drawing swastikas in the dirt of the softball field

A 19-year-old man was accused of drawing swastikas on a softball field at a middle school in Hudson, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

The man drew swastikas in the dirt of the softball field behind Quinn Middle School on Nov. 2, Hudson police said.

Almost two weeks later, officers responded to the softball field and found the 19-year-old suffering from a mental health crisis, police said. They said he was then connected to services to help with his mental health crisis.

After investigating, police said they summoned the man to Marlborough District Court to face a vandalism charge for allegedly drawing swastikas in the dirt of the softball field.

While the man's name wasn't immediately released, police said he's from Hudson.

