Local

Fitchburg

Man Accused of Hitting Officer With Car in Fitchburg Arrested

The officer was seriously hurt and continues to undergo treatment

By Thea DiGiammerino, Eli Rosenberg and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he struck a Boylston police officer with a car while officers were trying to serve a search warrant in Fitchburg earlier this week.

Massachusetts State Police said 39-year-old Bryan Walker hit the officer with a car trying to avoid authorities as they descended on a home on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg on Wednesday.

According to police, Walker was the suspect in an ongoing investigation. As the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit was approaching a home at 182 Mechanic St. to execute their warrant, Walker ran out to a vehicle and sped off in an attempt to escape, police said. In doing so, he hit a Boylston police officer, who was seriously injured.

The officer is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, though he continues to undergo treatment.

Walker is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury, trafficking in cocaine of 36 grams, and other related charges. He was arrested in Fitchburg Friday morning and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

More Massachusetts stories

US Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

Athol Man Accused of Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 Riot at U.S. Capitol

NBA Celebrity All Star Game 3 hours ago

Cambridge Artist Designs NBA Celebrity All-Star Jersey for East Coast Team

basketball 5 hours ago

Tewksbury High Students Injured in Incident After Basketball Game With Billerica

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

FitchburgMassachusetts State PolicecrashMechanic Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us