Man Accused of Holding Juvenile Against Her Will at Manchester Store

A man allegedly held a juvenile against her will at a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Dollar Deluxe store on Union Street, police in Manchester said Wednesday.

Police said 26-year-old Ahmed Abukar and the victim were inside the store, and that Abukar allegedly would not let her leave.

"The juvenile was able to use a cell phone and call for help and was eventually able to run from Abukar," the Manchester Police Department said.

Police say they found Abukar arguing with people outside the store. He allegedly assaulted an officer, police said. They also said they found crack cocaine in a bag on Abukar.

Police arrested Abukar on charges of kidnapping, drug possession, simple assault and resisting arrest.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Hillsborough Superior Court-North. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.